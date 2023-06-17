African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has defended the Africa Peace Mission led by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to bring the conflict between Ukraine and Russia closer to an end.

He has been speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial workshop, which is aimed at creating a state-owned bank and will look at the specific needs of both the government and the people of South Africa.

Mbalula says there have been many critics against the initiative of African leaders, hoping to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

“Some among us then say you’re going to compromise us in terms of global trade, trade with the wealthiest nation. We have taken steps to engage our trading partners in terms of what and where do we stand but we have said ourselves we will not be bullied because bullying to us means imperialism or neocolonialism and that’s what we are against.”

Mbalula says South Africa is unapologetic about its neutral stance in the war and wouldn’t accept oppression from anyone.

“Territorial integrity in the context of what is going on means many things to many people and in particular to Russia and to Ukraine and NATO. So, proxy war means you’re fighting a war on behalf of others, which is what we are not about and now we are being attacked that we give arms that we did not give.”

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa addressed the media following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Media briefing below: