Zuma questions Ramaphosa’s absence in court

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former President Jacob Zuma has accused the country’s courts of being biased. Zuma says this is because President Cyril Ramaphosa was not in court today despite the private prosecution case against him in the Johannesburg High Court.

The former President was speaking to MK Party supporters outside court following a postponement in his private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa.

“The President who comes after me doesn’t come to court. It’s surprising because money was found in hidden in his pillows and mattress. Yet he doesn’t come and appear in court. What sort of democracy exists in a country where there are those who must go and appear in court for their cases and there are those who don’t attend court. Where is that law?”

Zuma has also hit back at his detractors who said that the former President would not be allowed to contest the upcoming elections. Zuma’s comments follow a ruling by the Electoral Court on Tuesday that the former President can contest for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in the 29 May polls.

He says that his opponents have tried everything to prevent him from running in the upcoming elections, even labelling him a thief.

“Do you see how they’ve tried preventing us from running for the elections? They even reported in the newspapers before we could even vote that Zuma will not be able to run for office because he is a thief. Who have I stolen from? They don’t do anything to people who hide money in their homes. I’m not a thief, who said that I’m a thief. But there are those who we know for sure that they have stolen before. Like those who took money and hid it in a mattress and took it home. That money was discovered by mistake. That person is even labelled a gentleman… a businessman. Okay, alright.”