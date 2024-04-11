‘IEC must appeal Electoral Court ruling favouring Zuma’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dr Maroba Matsapola, who lodged an objection against former president Jacob Zuma to stand as a candidate for Parliament, says the Electoral Commission (IEC) should appeal the Electoral Court’s ruling.

This after the Electoral Court dismissed the IEC’s decision that declared President Zuma ineligible to contest as he had a criminal record.

Matsapola has called on the IEC to skip the Supreme Court of Appeal and seek direct access to the Constitutional Court.

“I asked the Constitutional Court to review the Electoral Court’s decision, I have many, many reasons for this position. The most compelling of these reasons is…as a country, we need legal clarity on the question of whether the IEC has express powers to determine whether a candidate qualifies to stand as a candidate for Parliament.”

Dr Matsapola elaborates in the podcast below:

“Spiritual process”

uMkhonto weSizwe Party Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela has since said that they welcome the Electoral Court ruling.

Ndhlela says this is a spiritual process.

“MK Party, for it being established and being really a catalyst of change for the people. It is clear that this is what our ancestors wanted. And what we’re seeing here is based on what’s happening, it’s a spiritual process. I can’t say much more than that. But I think what’s also important to note is that we’ve continuously said that there are all sorts of attempts towards this process of us getting back President Zuma in the Union Buildings as our president. The people want him there. The people want him to lead.”

He says citizens want to see change in the country.

VIDEO | Zuma added to new IEC candidate list following Electoral Court ruling: