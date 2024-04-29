ConCourt to hear IEC’s urgent appeal against Electoral Court order

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Constitutional Court will hear the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) urgent appeal against the Electoral Court order which paved the way for former President Jacob Zuma to remain on the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party list on May 10.

This is revealed in directions issued out by the Apex court on the matter.

The Electoral Court recently upheld Zuma’s appeal against the disqualification of his candidature in terms of Section 47(1)(e).

The specialist court in its reasoning found that the Commission erred when it applied the said section to the former President as Zuma’s 15-month sentence was not appealable.

The IEC has now turned to the ConCourt for finality on the matter which will inform current and future elections.

VIDEO: Electoral Court explains decision on Zuma’s candidacy: