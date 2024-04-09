Zuma wins appeal, remains on MK Party list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Jacob Zuma has won his appeal at the Electoral Court, which means he remains on the list of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

BREAKING : Former President Jacob Zuma has won his appeal in the Electoral Court. He remains on the list for uMkhonto we Sizwe . The objection is dismissed #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/Hda2chhN7N — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 9, 2024

Yesterday’s court proceedings below:

The IEC had sustained an objection to Zuma’s candidature on the MK Party’s list for the National Assembly because he was convicted of being in contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment in 2021.

This after he refused to testify before the Zondo Commission. Zuma was later released on medical parole.

The Commission’s legal representative Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi yesterday argued the remission did not change the Constitutional Court’s original sentence.