Zuma’s no-show at Limpopo rally due to security concerns: MK Party

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) has cited security concerns as the reason its leader Jacob Zuma did not address a rally at a village in Senwabarwana, Limpopo yesterday.

Zuma was expected to address the rally during Freedom Day celebrations in the area following the tradition leader Kgoshi TJ Maleboho’s invitation.

Despite Zuma’s no-show, the MK Party’s provincial leader Cyril Jack says their election campaign in the province remains on track.

“I can confirm that the president due to security reasons could not make it. We received the message late yesterday and you people in the media understand it better. Our election drive has been on since day one, we have doing rallies, motorcades, meet and greets. We are doing all this on zero budget and we will continue what we started.”

Meanwhile, some political experts say the expulsion of some of the senior MK Party members will not have an impact on the upcoming general election. This comes after the party’s national leadership announced the expulsion of Jabulani Khumalo, the man who registered the party in September last year, together with four other members.

In a statement, the party said external forces’ attempts to destabilise the MK Party prompted its decision.

Earlier this month after appearing in court, Zuma made it clear that the current leadership was on an interim basis. Zuma had made it clear that there are still a lot of changes the party will see.

He cautioned them about fighting for leadership positions.

“When you get out of hand we are going to remove you. Those who forcefully impose themselves doing as they want, even using money they think we don’t know and (we) know very well.”

Now that the party has not shied away from taking action, the question is, will this have any negative impact on how it is received as the election day draws nearer.

Political Analyst, Levy Ndou explains: “When you have such party losing members or expelling members at such an early stage, and very crucial moments towards the elections it should be worrying for the MK Party, in a sense that it is now that they need people in order for them to be able to make a mark in the elections. But on the other hand, you would love a situation where you have a political party and you have rules and regulations which are not followed and you just leave everybody to do as they wish.”

Another political analyst, Thobani Zikalala says he does not believe there will be much of an impact.

“I think for me, it doesn’t look good in terms of how the party is organised, but remember everyone who seems to be associated with the party is associated mostly because of former President Jacob Zuma is there. I do not think that there is going be a very big impact whether or not those who you have expelled are expelled or not because the figure that has brought so many people so far is still there.”

Now it remains to be seen if those expelled by the party will take any legal action or not.