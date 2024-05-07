Squabbles in MK Party indicate serious challenges: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political analyst Levy Ndou says the squabbles in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) are a clear indication that there are serious challenges in the party.

He says this creates an impression that the MK Party is not well organised and there are people who are still fighting for positions.

This after uMkhonto weSizwe Party founder Jabulani Khumalo, wrote to the Electoral Commission (IEC) requesting the removal of Jacob Zuma as the face of the party.

Khumalo’s letter comes after his expulsion from the party last week.

Ndou elaborates, “Because this is a new party, most people who’d joined the party specifically because they want to get positions and represent the party in government. At the same time other people would love to see themselves occupying strategic positions in this party,”

“Because in anyway, this is a brand new party. And maybe where they left, they were ignored and they feel that when they’ve joined this party they can make a huge impact,” adds Ndou.

Full interview with Levy Ndou: