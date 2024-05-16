Zuma’s corruption case postponed to August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption case has been postponed to August 26 in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In March this year, the matter was postponed for a pre-trial conference after the presiding Judge Nkosinathi Chili dismissed Zuma’s second plea to have the lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his trial.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer, Thales are facing corruption and racketeering charges related to the controversial 1999 multi-billion-rand arms deal.