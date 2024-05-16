sabc-plus-logo

Zuma’s corruption case postponed to August

The former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption case has been postponed to August 26 in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In March this year, the matter was postponed for a pre-trial conference after the presiding Judge Nkosinathi Chili dismissed Zuma’s second plea to have the lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his trial.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer, Thales  are facing corruption and racketeering charges related to the controversial 1999 multi-billion-rand arms deal.

