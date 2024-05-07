MK Party founder urges IEC to swiftly remove Zuma as party face

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party founder Jabulani Khumalo has requested the Electoral Commission (IEC) to urgently remove Jacob Zuma as the face of the party.

In a letter dated 05 May 2024 and addressed to Zuma, Khumalo has also placed Zuma on precautionary suspension, citing bringing the party into disrepute.

#BREAKING MK Party Founder #JabulaniKhumalo has written to former President #JacobZuma and requested that the IEC urgently removes him as the face of the party and its President. “He occupies these positions fraudulently” #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/MwPdYtPLvj — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 7, 2024

Khumalo’s letter comes after his expulsion from the MK Party last week alongside four party members.

The party says those who have been suspended from it are rogue elements.

VIDEO | MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo calls for Zuma to be removed: