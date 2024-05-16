Zuma’s corruption trial back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is expected to be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.

In March this year, the matter was postponed for a pre-trial conference after the presiding Judge Nkosinathi Chili dismissed Zuma’s second plea to have the lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his trial.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer, Thales, are facing corruption and racketeering charges related to the controversial 1999 multi-billion-rand arms deal.

The application before Judge Chili comes after Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma’s earlier special plea in 2021, to recuse himself from the trial.

Chili reserved reasons for his decision until after the trial.

He said he was not convinced that Zuma would not receive a fair trial if Downer was retained as prosecutor.

