Khumalo turns to Electoral Court to remove Zuma as MK party leader

Ten days before South Africa’s general elections, Jabulani Khumalo, the man who registered the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Political Party has now urgently turned to the Electoral Court in a bid to have the IEC’s recordal of former President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the MK Party invalidated and set aside.

Khumalo, who founded the MK Party, wants the specialist court to order the IEC to record him as the leader of the party.

Khumalo, who was recently expelled from the party, wrote to the IEC earlier this month to have Zuma, who is currently the face of the party on the ballot, removed.

The IEC, in a statement, said that it does not involve itself in internal affairs of political parties and further confirmed that the registered leader of the MK Party is Zuma.

Khumalo is asking the Electoral Court to hear the matter on Tuesday.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Letter regarding the removal of Mr Jacob Zuma from the list of members of Parliament of MK Party The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party. The letter has also been circulated… pic.twitter.com/SwlAMTFgLH — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 7, 2024

