IEC confirms receiving letter asking for Zuma’s removal

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that it received a letter from the founder of the MK Party Jabulani Khumalo, requesting that former President Jacob Zuma be removed as the leader of the party.

The Commission says it will not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties. It further stated that Zuma is the registered leader of the MK Party. This comes after Khumalo sent a letter to the Commission, asking it to remove Zuma as the face of the party and its President.

There may be evidence that Jabulani Khumalo, who registered the MK Party last year, handed over its leadership to Zuma last month. The SABC has seen a letter dated the 9th of April, in which Khumalo wrote to the IEC, tendering his resignation as the MK Party leader and stating that Zuma will be the leader and face of the MK party.

That letter precedes a recent one, dated the 5th of May, in which Khumalo requests the Commission to urgently remove Zuma as the face of the party and its President.

Khumalo claims that Zuma got to occupy both positions through fraudulent means. His latest correspondence comes after he and a number of other MK members, where expelled from the party last week.

