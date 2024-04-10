IEC wants Electoral Court to justify ruling on Zuma’s candidacy

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has requested that the Electoral Court hand down the reasons that led to the order in which it dismissed the objection made against former President Jacob Zuma.

The order was made on Tuesday by the special court.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party launched an appeal against the decision of the IEC to uphold the objection against Zuma that would see his disqualification in terms of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution – which states that any person who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine is ineligible to stand for public office.

The appeal was successful. However, no reasons have yet been given by the court.

Zuma’s name is expected to appear on the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party list when the IEC releases the final lists of party candidates on Wednesday.

The Electoral Court dismissed the objection with no order for costs.

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu further charged that the remission of sentence granted to the former President by his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa means that the ultimate sentence meted out against Zuma is three months.

The video below is reporting more on the story