Zuma’s Electoral Court win is a spiritual process: MK Party

uMkhonto weSizwe Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says they welcome the decision by the Electoral Court to rule in favour of former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to remain on the party’s list ahead of the elections.

The former President approached the Electoral Court after the IEC upheld an objection to his candidacy. The electoral court gave the order in favour of Zuma today.

Ndhlela says this is a spiritual process.

“MK Party, for it being established and being really a catalyst of change for the people. It is clear that this is what our ancestors want. And what we’re seeing here is based on what’s happening, it’s a spiritual process. I can’t say much more than that. But I think what’s also important to note is that we’ve continuously said that there’s all sorts of attempts towards this process of us getting back President Zuma in the Union Buildings as our president. The people want him there. The people want him to lead.”

He says citizens wants to see change in the country.

“There have been 15 000 candidates on that Parliamentary list, from various parties. President Zuma is the only, out of 15 000 people, getting an objection, that is very telling. But then this is very important for the people of uMkhonto weSizwe, down to the citizens of this country that want to see change, they believe in uMkhonto weSizwe, they know what we are doing. It is eminent in the outcomes. We will continue to win.”