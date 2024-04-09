Ambassadors and Heads of Mission invited to Presidential Guesthouse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed Ambassadors and Heads of Mission designates from 15 countries across the world at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

They include among others Shakib Mehr from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Last year Iran enjoyed support from South Africa to become a BRICS member. It assumed the BRICS membership in January this year together with countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian Ambassador to South Africa Shakib Mehr thanked President Ramaphosa and his administration for supporting his country and vowed to work to strengthen relations between the two sister republics.

” In the name of God, the compassionate, the merciful. Mr President, I am carrying the warm greetings of my people and of my president to you Your Excellency. I take this opportunity to thank you for your supporting Iran’s membership in BRICS and I hope your support will continue to strengthen and expand bilateral relations in all fields. I take this opportunity to continue the relations between our two countries. I need and appreciate your support and we will have the visit of our president in the near future. It is my great honour to present to you Excellency my Letter of Credence and the Letter of Recall of my predecessor.”