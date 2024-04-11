Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The private prosecution case of former President Jacob Zuma against his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been postponed to the 6th of August.

The former president still has appeals pending that need to be concluded for the matter to be heard in criminal court.

He appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg in his capacity as a private prosecutor.

Zuma’s legal counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said the matter was still before the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The former president accuses Ramaphosa of being an accessory after he lodged a complaint to him, alleging that prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer leaked his medical records during his corruption trial in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, in contravention of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

Judge Norman Manoim handed down the order.

“In this matter then of Jacob Zuma in his capacity as private prosecutor versus Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, an accused, the following order has been reached – between counsel for the private prosecutor, having heard counsel for the private prosecutor, it is ordered that one, the criminal proceedings are hereby postponed to the 6th of August 2024. The private prosecutor shall at that stage appraise the court regarding any developments in the matter, so ordered.”

