President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the conflict with Ukraine is having a negative effect on the African continent and must be settled through negotiation and diplomatic means.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a meeting between the African Peace Mission, comprising seven African heads of state and government and the Russian leader in St Petersburg.

He said that the mission was putting forward ten proposals to resolve the war which include the free passage of humanitarian aid, exchange of prisoners of war, opening of channels for the export of grain through the Black Sea and the need to guarantee the security of all countries amongst others.

“As a continent, we are being negatively affected in terms of our economies. The prices of commodities have gone up, particularly grain and fertilizer and the prices of fuel have also gone up and this is a consequence of the war that is ongoing and it is for this reason that we are also here. That is in our collective interest that the war comes to an en,” says Ramaphosa.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at St Petersburg International Airport in the Russian Federation where he joins other African Heads of State and Government participating in the Africa Peace Initiative for peace talks with His Excellency President Vladimir…

Meanwhile, Putin told African leaders on Saturday that exports of Ukrainian grain under a deal ensuring its safe passage through the Black Sea are not helping to resolve Africa’s problems with high global food prices as only 3% have gone to the poorest countries.

Putin said the food crisis had been caused by the actions of Western countries, not by what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.