South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave, in the town of Bucha, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023.

At least two explosions rocked Kyiv on Friday and air raid sirens blared as African leaders began a peace mission, hoping to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

The peace delegation, including leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros and Egypt, said it was pressing on with plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Friday, before talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

A Reuters journalist in central Kyiv heard two explosions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported explosions in the central Podil district.

Another Reuters correspondent saw the smoke trail of two missiles in the sky above the capital.

It was not clear if those missiles had been fired by Russia or Ukrainian air defences.

A Reuters television crew saw the leaders arriving in Kyiv in a convoy of cars and entering a hotel to use its air-raid shelter.