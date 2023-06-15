President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Warsaw Airport in Poland ahead of the Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine by seven African leaders.

The heads of state are from Congo-Brazzaville, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, Egypt, South Africa and the Chairperson of the AU and President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani.

President Ramaphosa and his African counterparts will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help end the 16-month-old conflict.

However, the Ukrainian government has warned that it will not be dictated on how to end the conflict.

His Excellency President arriving at the Warsaw Chopin Airport for his Working Visit to the Republic of Poland and Republic of Ukraine where he is attending the African Heads of State & Government Peace Initiative over the next few days.

His Excellency President received by His Excellency President of the Republic of Poland at the Presidential Palace for a courtesy call.

