Professor André Duvenhage, a political analyst at North-West University, says recent events of shootings incidents and power disruptions all point to political instability.

This comes amid calls from some organisations and individuals for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Some ANC members marched to the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg Friday demanding action be taken against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

Addressing the South African Communist Party (SACP)’s 15th National Congress in Boksburg, Ramaphosa said he will not be intimidated or discouraged from his work.

Duvenhage says the instability is likely to continue.

“There’s huge pressure on the President at the moment, and that the political environment is very hostile. I’m not predicting necessarily that he will lose the power, but what I can predict is that the political environment is going to become more and more unstable. The forces are going to target him and if my information is correct, there’s more to come for Mr Ramaphosa,” explains Duvenhage.

Below is the full interview with Professor André Duvenhage:

‘Intimidated nor bullied’

The ANC president says he will not be intimidated or discouraged from his work – amid calls from some organisations and individuals for him to step down.

Some ANC members marched to the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Friday to demand action be taken against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

“I have pledged my full cooperation to the investigation process underway. I am prepared to be held accountable. I opted of my own volition to appear before the integrity commission. I would like to say that I will not allow these allegations to deter me from what needs to be done to rebuild our economy.”

“I will not allow this to deter me, to discourage me from the work that I have to do. I will not be intimidated, nor destructed, nor bullied into submission.”

