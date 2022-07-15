African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa, says he will continue to pursue economic reforms to secure a reliable supply of affordable electricity – as South Africa continues to endure rolling blackouts.

Eskom implemented the latest bout of rolling blackouts two weeks ago.

Addressing delegates at the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) 15th National Congress in Boksburg East of Johannesburg, Ramaphosa says he will not be intimidated or discouraged from his work.

“As long as I am still privileged to be the President of the republic, I will do my work and I will continue to work alongside South Africans, working together with them to create jobs, tackle poverty, build safe communities and to change the lives of our people – and also to tackle the issue of electricity. I will continue to pursue far-reaching economic reforms to secure a reliable supply of affordable electricity and to end state capture and corruption,” explains Ramaphosa.

SACP outgoing General Secretary Dr Blade Nzimande on speech by ANC president:

Earlier, the ANC president scoffed at calls for him to step down.

Currently there is a march led by some ANC members including Carl Niehaus, calling for his suspension pending the finalisation of the process of the ANC Integrity Commission.

Others say he must step down in light of the many challenges facing the country.

But speaking to media on the sidelines of the SACP’s national congress, the president urged people to allow the process to unfold.

The video below gives an update of the SACP conference: