EPWP to tackle nepotism, focus on skills, employment: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) will not be a breeding ground for nepotism and that it is dedicated to providing skills and jobs to the unemployed.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the EPWP’s 20-year celebration held at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

The programme is a national, government-driven initiative which was launched in 2004 to promote the creation of work opportunities that contribute towards the reduction of unemployment and alleviation of poverty in the country.

He says EPWP is for everyone. “So, nepotism will not be allowed. EPWP must be there for everyone, everyone who can participate. Effective and fair recruitment practices must also be allowed. Today government signs a pledge to work together to achieve these improvements and yes to deliver these five million work opportunities in the next five years.”

Ramaphosa adds that more job opportunities will be created through the programme.

“ Social employment, providing support for small enterprises cooperatives, we can create more jobs at a much faster pace while improving delivery. In the past year, we have created 1.7 million opportunities through the presidential employment stimulus.”

