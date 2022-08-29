President Cyril Ramaphosa will take part in the oral question and answer session in the National Assembly via a virtual platform.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says this is due to his preparation in Gauteng for public and other engagements during the course of the week.

Preview of the President’s Q&A session in the National Assembly:

The last time President Ramaphosa appeared before the National Assembly in person, the session descended into chaos with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs demanding he answers questions about the theft of hundreds of thousands of American dollars at his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

This, while the President was in the House to present the Presidency’s budget vote.

On Tuesday, the Phala Phala issue is among the questions asked in this hybrid sitting.

Magwenya explains what other issues will be addressed.

“South Africa’s response to illegal immigration, actions at local government and community level to combat the prevalence of rape and other forms of GBV are among the national issues President Ramaphosa will address in the National Assembly.”

