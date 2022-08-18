Parliament says calls by a group of opposition parties for the establishment of an impeachment committee to investigate the Phala Phala matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa is premature and inconsistent with National Assembly procedures.

It says some allegations by Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader, John Steenhuisen, have been referred to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence by National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, for investigation.

Parliament Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, says the speaker welcomes the commitment by opposition parties that they would submit the names of persons to serve on an independent panel by the 1st of September.

The panel will assess whether there is any prima-facie evidence that would support the African Transformation Movement (ATM) motion.

ATM Leader, Vuyo Zungula, invoked Section 89 of the constitution and National Assembly Room 129C for Ramaphosa to be removed from office.

Mothapo reiterates the role of the panel.

“The function of the Independent Panel is essentially to conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion and evidence and make findings and recommendations to the National Assembly within 30 days whether sufficient evidence exists to show the president committed any of the violations specified in the motion. These then will be debated and considered by the National Assembly. It must, therefore, be stressed that a special Section 89 committee may only be established based on the findings and recommendations of the panel and following a decision of the House, not before these processes have been embarked upon. It is important that members of parliament understand these clear processes so that South Africans are not misled.”

