Opposition parties say they will use the courts and Parliamentary processes to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa, and his administration, accountable over the alleged cover-up following the robbery at his Phala Phala Farm.

Opposition parties reveal strategy on how they will hold President Ramaphosa accountable:

In a joint media briefing, the forum made up of seven political parties including the DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP, UDM, NFP, ATM, COPE and the PAC said that Parliament must hold President Ramaphosa accountable for violations of laws, his oath of office, and the constitution in terms of what took place at Phala Phala Farm.

Civil society to be roped in

EFF President Julius Malema says opposition parties will also rope in civil society organisations to develop a common approach to hold the President accountable.

Press Briefing By Opposition Parties https://t.co/qcI5NLoq49 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 17, 2022

“We will additionally use a broad united front to discuss and develop a common approach on so many socio-economic challenges confronting society, including the rising cost of living, corruption, unemployment, electricity crisis and rising levels of crime. The Public Protector should as a matter of urgency and as required by law, release the report on the alleged breaches in Phala Phala.” says Malema.

A tweet by the oarty, quotes Malema saying, “We think the presence of the President in that Office destabilises the ability and capacity of the institutions of the state to investigate without fear or favour. We know for a fact that the issue of Phala Phala Farm is a priority case in the Hawks and the Hawks have been wanting to move and the political interference has always stopped the Hawks from moving.”