Opposition parties represented in Parliament intend to submit to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula names of four retired judges to investigate the conduct of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This independent panel forms part of the African Transformation Movement (ATM)’s bid to impeach the president following allegations made against him with regards to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

Another measure they will be pushing for is a motion of no confidence against the president.

The leaders say they intend to take their cause to the street.

EFF leader, Julius Malema says, “We will engage in a picket to the office of the public protector on the 9th of September 2022, to demand the immediate release of the report on the violation of the executive ethics code. Because the Executive Ethics Act prescribes that reports on investigations must be released within 30 days.”

The video below is the media briefing:

On Wednesday, political Analyst, Levy Ndou warned Parliament against dragging its feet in holding President Ramaphosa accountable.

Ndou says, “The president is accountable to Parliament. I think it is within Parliament’s right to ask for clarity and want to know what has actually happened. Because they have the responsibility to do so. In one way or another, you need the president to be able to take Parliament into confidence, so that this cloud that is hanging over the president is actually removed. ”

“Equally, the Zondo commission has indicated areas of concern regarding Parliament’s pace in ensuring that the executive is accountable. One would expect Parliament to respond positively to what came out from the report of the State Capture Commission.”