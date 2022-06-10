The National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has suspended proceedings temporarily after several Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MP) were ejected by parliamentary security personnel.

The sitting was meant for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reply to the debate on the Presidency budget vote he delivered on Thursday.

EFF MPs again questioned the legitimacy of the President, following criminal charges against him. These charges relate to money laundering among others, for not reporting millions of dollars stolen from his game farm in Limpopo.

Mapisa-Nqakula has called for a meeting of the Chief Whips.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa's presentation of the Presidency's Budget Vote was also disrupted by the EFF after they raised issues around the same allegations. They are raising concerns on Friday about an alleged robbery at Ramaphosa's Phal Phala farm.

