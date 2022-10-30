President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to working with the AmaZulu King, MisuZulu kaZwelithini, in government’s quest to develop the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday during the official coronation of the King.

Ramaphosa, who also handed the King a certificate of recognition, says it was an important part of history that would be taught to future generations.

“I’m here to commit my government to working with His Majesty to change the lives of our people and to transform our rural areas into places of development and prosperity. I do so to recognize that our traditional leaders are the true custodians of the cultures, the customers and traditions that make us who we are,” adds Ramaphosa.

The President has called on the King not to underestimate his ability to unify the AmaZulu nation.

“May your rule be one of Justice, compassion, peace and unity. Your Majesty, Hlanga Lomhlabathi, your people look to you to lead them to a bright and glorious future. It is a heavy responsibility, but also an illustrious one,” explains the President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at AmaZulu King’s coronation:

King MisuZulu acknowledges challenges

On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini made a commitment to serve the AmaZulu nation with diligence and respect.

The King has also acknowledged that there are challenges that continue to cause instability in the Royal family but says this will soon be a thing of the past.

Addressing thousands of people at the stadium, he says he’s been encouraged by their support since he took over the throne.

“Upon my entrance into the kraal on the 20th of August, at KwaKhangela Mankengane 2022, I promised to work for you. I uttered those words with confidence knowing that I have your full support and that this journey I walk not all alone, but I walk this journey with you and the rest of the world.”

King Misuzulu says he will forever appreciate the role his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, played in developing the nation. He says he will ensure there is stability within the AmaZulu nation.

“King Goodwill Zwelithini ka BhekuZulu was both the eldest and longest monarch. During his reign, he ensured that the Zulu people the monarchy is not only an institution for a ceremonial occasion but also an institution of value, contribution to the country’s public service, social cohesion, cultural heritage and economic imperativeness.”

Swearing in of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini: