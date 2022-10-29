President Cyril Ramaphosa has handed over the official certificate of recognition to AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini. The ceremony is underway at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

Among other provisions, the certificate confirms that the King has the powers to govern His Majesty’s area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.

Ramaphosa has committed to working hand-in-hand with the AmaZulu King for the development of the nation and South Africa. He says today marks a rich history that will be taught to generations to come. The president addressed those attending the event.

“I’m here to commit my government to working with his Majesty to change the lives of our people and to transform our rural areas into places of development and prosperity. I do so to recognize that our traditional leaders are the true custodians of the cultures, the customers and traditions that make us who we are.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially hands over the Certificate of Recognition to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.#KingMisuzulukaZwelithini #KingMisuzuluCoronation

‘New era for Zulu nation’

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the handing over of the certificate marks a new era for the Zulu nation. Dube-Ncube has described the new Zulu monarch as the hope and father of the Zulu people.

“By this single act, the President is performing in the full glory of the world that today opens a new page in the life of our nation and it’s propelling us into new adventures under certain leadership and guidance of our King. You are the hope and the father of the Zulu nation irrespective of political parties.”

