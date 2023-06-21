A large police contingent has been deployed to Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, to ensure that protest action doesn’t flare up again.

Scores of frustrated residents have been protesting since Monday over the increased crime rate in the area.

They claim that the lack of police visibility and the influx of undocumented foreign nationals is a major contributing factor.

Johannesburg Metro Police Spokesperson Xolani Fihla explains.

“Following the continuous protest action in Diepsloot, police remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation in the area. Currently the state of affairs in the area remains calm but tensions are high as the community continue to voice their frustrations and grievances. Members are understood to be gathering at the youth centre where they are to go to the Pretoria High Court to hand over a memorandum of demands which include the opposing of bail for six suspects for allegedly committing multiple murders in Diepsloot. Police will continue to monitor and act on any further disturbances or disruptions.”

Motorists travelling along the N14 between Pretoria and Krugersdorp have been urged to exercise caution as protesting residents in Diepsloot have threatened to close down the highway.#sabcnews #UpdateAtNoon pic.twitter.com/stCiczfcVZ — #UpdateAtNoon 104-107fm 📻 (@UpdateAtNoon) June 21, 2023