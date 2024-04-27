Winde says dreams of 1994 have faded due to crime and unemployment

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, addressed Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in Cape Town on Saturday and asked them to reflect on what freedom means to them.

Winde says the jubilations, hopes and dreams of 1994 have all but faded, because of the high crime rate, high unemployment numbers, and poverty in South Africa.

He asked DA supporters to think about what good freedom is, when they can’t feed their kids.

Winde compared the 30 years of democracy in the country, to the 15 years the DA has been running the province. He reflected on what he called the success gained by the DA in Western Cape.

“And then I said if I look at the difference between other provinces and this province, and what we have achieved, to get real freedom you need to be able to have a job, you need to be able to know that you are crime free, your kids can go to school without being hit by a stray bullet, that you can actually reach your potential in what you put into it and I think there’s no perfect society, but I think what we’ve been building over the last 15 years is the opposite.”

We are at City Hall in Cape Town, where our Premier Candidate for the Western Cape, @alanwinde, will commemorate #FreedomDay2024 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/g5Ht3DiU4E — DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) April 27, 2024

Freedom Day celebrations in Durban

Members celebrating Freedom Day at Greyville in Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal believe that the DA is the only party that can solve the challenges faced by South African’s.

DA is amongst the political parties that are plotting to snatch the province from the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming general elections.

Danil White and Thobeka Mkhize say there are optimistic that the DA is equal to the task under the leadership of Chris Pappas, who is the party’s premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal. They say they will cast their vote to ensure that their wishes are fulfilled.

“Yes, actually I have a lot to celebrate today knowing that the party is contesting for KZN and Chris Pappas has already brought change. Cause there is a lot to celebrate if he becomes the premier of KZN and we know that there is gonna be more jobs available and that’s why we are celebrating Freedom Day.”

“There is a need to celebrate Freedom Day as the DA will make sure that the youth develop their skills which (will) help us get job opportunities. The DA is there to help us to tackle the water crisis which is taking place in all South Africa.”

🌟 Join us in KwaZulu-Natal as we feel the energy of progress. With unwavering dedication, the DA is making history, thanks to our committed activists, supporters, and leaders. Kwaze kwamnandi ukuba seThekwini.🇿🇦 Watch live: https://t.co/YQgORZyviW#RescueSA #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/9Q01WtsEVL — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2024