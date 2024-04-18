Motorists urged to use alternative routes amid Soweto protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities have urged motorists to use alternative routes due to ongoing protests in Noordgesig near Soweto.

There’s traffic congestion at the intersection of Main Road and Soweto Highway where protesters have barricaded the roads with burning tyres.

It is not clear what the protest is about.

However, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the situation is calm and officers have been dispatched.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “Closure is causing heavy traffic disruptions with vehicles having to divert. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, avoid and use alternative roads such as the N17.”