Magistrates threaten to protest over pay gap

Associations representing about 800 magistrates have threatened to protest if a pay gap between them and Judges is not closed.

The Judicial Officers Association of South Africa (JOASA) says the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is taking too long to review magistrates.

The Association of Regional Magistrates of South Africa (ARMSA) is suing the Commission and the President for not taking into account the magistrates changing role in the increased workload.

ARMSA President, Ian Cox says, “Since 2017, they were promising us a major review of our salaries which was last done in 2008. They also have not yet fixed our increments for the previous year, which was supposed to commence on 1 April 2023. So they’re almost two years behind because our new increments were also supposed to be implemented as from 1 April 2024, and none of that has happened.”

