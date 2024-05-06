Bus, minibus torched in violent Mahikeng protest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police are monitoring a violent protest in which a bus and a minibus have been torched in Mahikeng in the North West.

Protesters have barricaded several roads in the town.

Learning has been disrupted and public transport services are also affected.

Provincial police spokesperson, Adele Myburg, elaborates.

“Currently, affected areas are on the N18…Danville as well as Albert Luthuli Drive. The provincial police have been mobilised and no arrests have been made. I can also confirm that a bus has been torched on the Albert Luthuli Drive close to the mall and a minibus was also torched close to Barolong Secondary School. Currently, the reason as to why these people are unhappy cannot be confirmed.”

‘Political squabbles’

Residents have raised concerns about high levels of violence in their area. They have blockaded roads. The angry residents have also torched two vehicles at Extension 39 and Magogoe village.

Schooling and public transport have been disrupted. Residents say it’s unfair that they are victims of what appear to be political squabbles.

“Children fail to go to school because people are busy pushing corruption using their political powers. They are killing us because our children are afraid to go to school. Why because trucks are burnt. They fear for their lives, and even teachers fear for their lives. You’re busy pushing your things. You are not concerned about us. If you want that position, you will get it. Then what about us? We will never get anything from you.”

ATTENTION DEAR MOTORISTS & COMMUTERS 🚨 Please avoid driving and walking around Mahikeng Town. There are reports of violent community protests, some roads are closed with huge rocks and 1 bus has been torched. Affected roads include:

N18

R49

Shippard Street pic.twitter.com/alrX51Eg2B — NORTH WEST TIMES (@NorthWesTimes) May 6, 2024