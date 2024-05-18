Johannesburg Pikitup to engage with protesting casual workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg waste management entity Pikitup says it remains committed to engaging with the protesting casual workers to find an amicable solution.

According to Pikitup, the protesters – made up of EPWP workers whose contracts with the company are expiring – blocked the entrances to several of its depots.

They are allegedly demanding permanent employment within Pikitup.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkwanazi says efforts are being made to resolve the impasse.

“Private security personnel and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department will escort employees as they provide services to residents. Pikitup reassures City of Johannesburg residents that every effort is being made to restore waste collection services. Residents in affected areas are encouraged to dispose of their waste at Pikitup’s integrated waste management facilities while the matter is being resolved.