Teachers’ rally in California denies antisemitism accusations

Public school teachers rallied in Berkeley, California just hours after their district’s superintendent testified before Congress and denied the presence of pervasive antisemitism in the city’s schools.

Roughly 100 teachers, parents, activists and students attended the rally on the steps of the Old Berkeley City Hall, holding signs that read “Teach Palestine” and “Teachers for Palestine”.

Various speakers addressed the crowd, discussing the pressures that teachers have faced for wanting to teach about Palestinian history.

The rally comes amid widespread protests – mostly on university campuses – that have sprung up against Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza that began after the militant group’s October 7 attacks.

The protests have also raised a heated American debate about Jewish security, Zionism, free speech and support for Israel.

Teachers at the rally defended Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who appeared before the Committee on Education and Workforce Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education in Washington, D.C. for a hearing titled Confronting Pervasive Antisemitism in K-12 Schools.

The rally and the hearing in Washington underscored mounting tensions across the US after weeks of unrest at dozens of US universities as students call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Lawmakers have mostly focused on the university students but turned their attention to K-12 schools for Wednesday’s hearing.