Mbeki to campaign for ANC in Soweto today

Former African National Congress (ANC) President Thabo Mbeki will be assisting the party to garner votes in Soweto later today.

He will lead a walkabout and meet and greet at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto.

This comes as the ANC is roping in its heavyweights to bolster its campaign ahead of the May 29 polls.

Party President Cyril Ramaphosa says the organisation’s veteran leaders, including former presidents and deputies, will join their campaign trail.

Kgalema Motlanthe, David Mabuza, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Baleka Mbete are also expected to campaign for the party.

Ramaphosa says, “Many leaders in the ANC are going to come out from all parts of South Africa to campaign and it all depends on the programmes of those individual leaders. The time and place is something that will be determined and they will all come out because they are irrevocably ANC and they support the campaign that we are on and they want to see the ANC victory so they are all going to come out.”

VIDEO | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa hits the campaign trail in KZN: