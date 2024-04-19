Prasa relaunches Nancefield railway line

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has relaunched the Nancefield railway line from Soweto to Park Station in Johannesburg.

This is one of the many Prasa rail networks that were vandalised during the COVID-19 lockdown four years ago. The rail agency has 40 corridors across the country and 31 are currently operational.

Prasa Board Chairperson Nokwe Makama says they are working tirelessly to bring the remaining nine back to service.

Makama says, “We are working on steroids. So they have been working night and day to make sure that everything is back. What we are doing as the Board is an oversight visit to ensure that what is reported to the Board is being undertaken. And secondly, we are interacting with commuters about their feelings. And give feedback to Prasa.”