Motorists travelling in Soweto are advised to drive with caution following overnight service delivery protests in the area.

Disgruntled residents from several areas including Orlando West and Mzimhlope have blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.

The residents were protesting over prolonged power outages in the area.

Metro police officers are on the scene to redirect traffic.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “Several roads in Orlando West and surrounding areas remain blocked-off to traffic with rocks and debris and this is due to overnight service delivery protests. Residents have been protesting over power outages and motorists are advised to exercise caution for obstructions on the affected routes.”

Protest Action on all the Main Roads in Orlando West, Soweto. AVOID!!! pic.twitter.com/3SmYnfEQdd — SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) May 12, 2023

#Sowetoprotest Rev modise highway closed due to ppl protest over power outage over last 2 days pic.twitter.com/kCRHXUKdlc — YEHENIWEBANTU🌍 (@Mncedanes_247) May 12, 2023