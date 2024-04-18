Negotiations between rival Soweto taxi associations deadlock: MEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says negotiations between rival Soweto taxi associations, Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) and Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe), have once again come to a deadlock.

The department began negotiations between the two associations last month, following a number of violent shooting incidents not only resulting in fatalities among operators but passengers as well.

Feuds over routes between the two associations has been going on for years resulting in serious loss of lives.

Diale-Tlabela, says both associations refuse to work together.

“We are still dead locking, there is no agreement, on how we move forward and they both hide behind court orders, and when one brings a court order the other will bring a court order. To an extent, as much as we need the courts to help us resolve the issues, the two are refusing to co-exist and refusing to work together, and both of them believe that the routes belong to them and they believe that they are the owners of the routes.”