Motorists have been advised to avoid the N14 highway between Pretoria and Krugersdorp due to protest action in Diepsloot.

The highway has been barricaded by rocks and burning tyres by angry residents who are being evicted.

Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Obed Sibasa has called on motorists to make use of alternative routes.

“Avoid the N14 between R55, that is Olievenhoutbosch and R511, Diepsloot due to protest action. The N14 in both directions has been blocked with burning tyres and rocks.”

“If travelling from Krugersdorp towards Pretoria, use Ontdekkers to the N1. Attempts are being made to reopen the freeway,” adds Sibasa.