Defence alleges Longwe Twala murdered Senzo Meyiwa

Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu has put forth allegations that Longwe Twala, who was absent from court, was the individual responsible for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Mngomezulu, representing accused Muzi Sibiya, engaged in cross-examination of investigating officer Sergeant Batho Mogola at the High Court in Pretoria.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain, who was fatally shot in 2014.

According to Mngomezulu, Twala, who was present at the Khumalo home on the night of the incident, allegedly fired the fatal shot.

Mngomezulu stated, “This is the defence’s case, not the state’s case. I’m going to call that witness. The person who killed Senzo Meyiwa is not in this court.”

In response, Mogola countered, “The people who killed Senzo Meyiwa are in this court.”

“Senzo was shot. According to the evidence I have, Senzo was shot when he was separating Longwe and Zandi who were fighting,” Mngomezulu interjected.

