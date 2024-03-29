Three killed, seven injured after two vehicles collided in Centurion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have been killed and seven others seriously injured after two vehicles collided on the R55 in Centurion in Pretoria.

Emergency services personnel discovered some of the injured still lying on the road whilst others were still trapped in the vehicle they were travelling in.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso says the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

“The three were transported to the hospital after being extricated by the Emergency Services, with injuries ranging from critical to severe. Three other patients were declared dead on the scene. While Emergency Services arrived on scene, it was reported that other patients had already been transported to Kalafong hospital by private emergency medical ambulances.”

Fatal motor vehicle collision on the corner of the R55 and Lochner Road in Raslouw, Centurion. https://t.co/FsBSfhX9sf #ArriveAlive @sa_cert pic.twitter.com/IkiDHdYJa1 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) March 29, 2024