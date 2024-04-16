Learners to receive counselling following Pretoria drownings

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Gauteng Education Department says it is saddened by the death of two learners who drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion, south of Pretoria during a school excursion yesterday.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says the two learners, aged 13 and 16 years old, were attending a discipline camp held by non-governmental organization Rising Star Generation in Pretoria from Friday.

They were scheduled to return on Monday.

It is alleged that one of the learners ran towards a nearby river close to the campsite entrance.

A second learner then followed in an attempt to rescue a fellow learner, but they both drowned.

Mabona says police managed to recover their bodies.

He says, “Our psychology team will be dispatched tomorrow, they will be at the school to provide the necessary counselling. MEC did indicate that we are deeply saddened by these unfortunate deaths which occurred during a school excursion. On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our condolences to both families and the school community.”

