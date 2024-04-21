Fisherman drowns at Brightwaters, Cape Point

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a fisherman has drowned at Brightwaters, on the Atlantic side of Cape Point when the boat he was on capsized.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says two other men who were on the boat with the deceased, manage to reach the shore and informed a local resident about the incident.

“Cape Medical Response (CMR) responded to Cape Point Main gate where the 2 survivors, males aged 29 and 17, both from Hout Bay, were treated by CMR paramedics and they were transported to hospital, both suffering injuries but both in stable conditions, by CMR ambulance and they are both recovering.

On arrival on the scene the casualty boat was found beached and an extensive sea and shoreline search commenced for the missing 39 year old skipper, a fisherman who is from Oceanview. It appears that the casualty boat may have been swamped by a wave before running aground on the shoreline. During the search the body of the man was located approximately between 30 and 50 meters off-shore at Brightwaters,” says Lambinon.

The body of the deceased man was brought to NSRI Hout Bay rescue station and then taken into the custody of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.