Fisherman drowns in Southern Peninsula after boat capsizes

A fisherman has died and another has gone missing after their inflatable boat apparently suffered mechanical failure offshore from Kommetjie in the Southern Peninsula near Cape Town and capsized.

One person managed to get to the beach. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the survivor raised the alarm at the nearby Soetwater Resort that their boat had overturned near the Slangkop Lighthouse.

Lambinon says an extended sea, air and shoreline search has so far revealed no sign of the missing man…

“NSRI Kommetjie rescue swimmers responded and found their RHIB washed onto rocks. One adult male was located deceased on the scene. A search commenced for one adult man who was missing. Cape Medical Response, SA Police Services, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance, the Metro EMS rescue squad drone unit, CoCT (City of Cape Town) Law Enforcement and SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services responded to join NSRI Kommetjie on the scene.”