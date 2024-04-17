sabc-plus-logo

Dept was not aware of trip where two learners drowned: Chiloane

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has confirmed that the department was not aware and did not authorise the camping trip where two learners from Daveyton Skills School in Ekurhuleni drowned.

The two learners, aged 15 and 17, were part of 90 special needs learners who were attending a discipline camp at the Hennops River in Centurion, Pretoria, organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Rising Stars Generation.

None of the teachers were part of the camp and they were only accompanied by a social worker with no life jacket.

“The first thing obviously that I look for when such an incident has caught my attention is, were the steps followed and the district came back. In fact, the Ekurhuleni region, the chief director, said he was not aware, the district director was not aware, the circuit manager was not aware. The IDSO, next in line of monitoring that school, didn’t know there was a school trip, so the school did not apply,” says Chiloane.

Chiloane says he will appoint an independent law firm to look at what led to the drowning of two learners.

“This law firm will assist us and we will give it some time frame as well. We will come back and give the report. The outcomes of these law firms have been consistent. We have implemented their recommendations to the latter ever since we appointed them. And together with this one we will do the same.”

 

-Reporting by Zihle Mdanyana 

 

 

