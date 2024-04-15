Two Centurion learners drown during school excursion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two learners have drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion north of Pretoria during a school excursion this afternoon.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services arrived on the scene to find the two boys aged 13 and 16-years old from Daveyton Skills School had drowned.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso says the boys were engaged in a water activity as part of a school excursion.

“The bodies were recovered by the South African Police Services divers and were declared dead by paramedics on the scene. Circumstances leading to the drowning incident remain a subject of investigation by the SAPS.”