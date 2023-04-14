The top five traffic offences identified over the Easter weekend were speeding, driving unlicensed vehicles, driving without fastening seat belts, driving without a licence and driving vehicles with worn-out tyres.

That’s according to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga who shared the Easter weekend road traffic statistics in Midrand, Gauteng, today.

Chikunga says the worst speedster was nabbed on the N1 near Lyttelton in Centurion, driving at 198 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre zone.

“Our law enforcement officers maintained visibility throughout the period and dealt with the intransigent drivers who could not resist the temptation to break the rules of the road and share the space responsibly,” says Chikunga.

She says, “As a consequence, 30 934 traffic fines were issued, 430 vehicles were discontinued because of road unworthiness related issues, 1 625 were impounded for displaying invalid or fake discs, and operating in violation of permits, while 1 716 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding, drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving, and operating public transport without permits.”

2023 Easter road traffic statistics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>