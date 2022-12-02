The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has cast doubt on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to properly carry out his duties in future, saying the Phala Phala farm saga has left him discredited.

This follows the release of a Section 89 panel report, which found that Ramaphosa has a case to answer for the alleged 2020 burglary at his Limpopo farm.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, addressed the nation last night, saying that Ramaphosa will soon make an announcement on the report.

SAFTU’s General-Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, says: “It is impossible for him to make any more steps that can guarantee him a future. The deal is done, and he cannot win this battle. He is completely discredited at this moment, and he can never ever command SA into any moral regeneration or renewal or anything like that.”

Vavi elaborates in the video below:

Calls for resignation

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Freedom Front Plus have reiterated their calls that Ramaphosa has no option but to resign.

ATM Communication Manager, Mxolisi Makhubu, says: “The ATM’s position is quite simple and direct, the president must resign. We are sitting with a president right now who’s in violation of many laws. He was found to have said that he was going to take his business interests in a blind trust. When the panel looked at the evidence, it was found that he was still the leading man of the trust that he had appointed. It all points to him.”

Sharing the same sentiments is FF-Plus National Head of Elections and Strategy, Wouter Wessel.

“Is he still considering his options? Because the honourable thing for the president to do at this stage is to resign. If one looks at the findings of the panel, it is serious, it places the office of the president in disrepute and if he is serious about democracy and if he wants to do the honourable thing, he will resign.”

In the video below, opposition parties react to Section 89 Phala Phala report:



ATM to push for secret ballot

Meanwhile, the ATM says the party will advocate for a secret ballot on Tuesday next week amid fears that the African National Congress (ANC) MPs will shield Ramaphosa.

ATM Leader, Vuyo Zungula, says they will soon approach National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on a secret ballot.

The ATM has been vocal in holding the President accountable for his role in the alleged corruption that took place on his farm in Limpopo.

In the video below, Zungula says the party feels vindicated with the Section 89 report findings: